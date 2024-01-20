KUCHING, Jan 20 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today declined to comment on speculation regarding the appointment of a new Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri.

He said the authority to appoint the Yang Dipertua Negeri lies with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“I cannot comment because the absolute power (to appoint) lies with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he told reporters after attending the opening ceremony of Eden Damai Wellness here today.

He also declined comment on speculative reports that Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar had resigned as Dewan Negara president.

“On that, you need to ask him (Wan Junaidi),” he said.

Yesterday, the media reported that Wan Junaidi is said to have submitted his resignation letter and was preparing to assume the position of Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri, currently held by Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud.

Abdul Taib was officially appointed as the seventh Yang Dipertua Negeri Sarawak, succeeding Tun Abang Muhammad Salahuddin Abang Barieng, on March 1, 2014. — Bernama