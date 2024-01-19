KUCHING, Jan 19 — Deputy Premier Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian remained tight-lipped when asked to confirm reports on Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar’s resignation as the Dewan Negara president in order to be appointed the next Sarawak governor.

“Next time... Next time,” he told reporters when met after launching the Chong Liew Syn art shows at Hoan Gallery at the Promenade Mall tonight.

Dr Sim however revealed that the Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg is now in Kuala Lumpur, without delving into details.

It was earlier reported that Wan Junaidi allegedly tendered his resignation as Dewan Negara president in order to be appointed the eighth Sarawak governor.

Advertisement

The Malaysian Insight said in its news report that it had sighted the resignation letter.

The report said further that Wan Junaidi was expected to take the oath of office later.

The current Sarawak Head of State is Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, who has held the position since March 2014.

Advertisement

It was learnt that Taib’s current term as the Sarawak governor is expected to end at the end of next month. — Borneo Post