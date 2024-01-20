KUCHING, Jan 20 — Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah today said the state Cabinet meeting two days ago did not discuss the appointment of a new Sarawak Governor to replace Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud.

However, he said he is unsure if there was any discussion on the appointment at this morning’s top-level meeting.

“If there was any discussion, then it is a close door affair,” he told reporters after launching Ghee Hua Co Sdn Bhd’s Kawasaki Kuching

“But what I do know is that Taib returned from overseas last night because I was at the Kuching International Airport to welcome him,” he said.

Karim said he does not know if Taib has expressed his desire to step down to Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

“That can only be answered by him and I am confident that the premier is more aware of the matter,” he said.

He said if he is not mistaken, Taib’s term of office will expire soon, but he is no aware if it will be extended or otherwise.

“It is up to the state government to recommend and for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Conference of Rulers to make the decision.

“So we will have to wait and see,” he said.

Karim stressed that the post of Governor must be held by someone capable and those who can undertake their tasks.