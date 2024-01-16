KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The number of flood victims at six temporary relief centres (PPS) in three states has remained unchanged at 278 people as of 8pm tonight.

According to the latest report from the National Disaster Control Centre, National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), the victims include 99 people from 42 families sheltering at two PPS in Beluran district, Sabah.

In Pahang, 101 people from 34 families are still housed at one PPS in Rompin, while in Johor, 78 people from 20 families are at three PPS, with Segamat having 63 victims and Batu Pahat having 15 victims.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation and Drainage Department Telemetry Station shows that several river localities in Johor and Perlis are at danger levels tonight.

In Johor, the affected rivers are Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi and Sungai Muar in Segamat while in Perlis it is Sungai Arau.

Apart from that, 17 roads were closed due to floods, damaged bridges and landslides, including Jalan Durian Mentangau in Dungun, Terengganu; Jalan Sungai Tiang in Baling, Kedah; and Jalan Petri Jaya in Kota Tinggi, Johor.

Nadma also said the number of evacuees in Sarawak remains at 38 people from 12 families at one PPS in Kuching, and they are all fire victims. — Bernama

