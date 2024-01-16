KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 ― The number of evacuees in three flood-hit states remained unchanged at 455 people as at 12pm today.

According to the latest report from the National Disaster Control Centre, National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), there are 274 victims from 83 families at four relief centres in Sabah, 78 victims from 20 families at three centres in Johor and 103 victims from 34 families at one centre in Pahang.

In Sabah, 113 victims are sheltering at three relief centres in Beluran and 161 victims are at one centre in Sandakan while in Pahang, all 103 victims are at a centre in Rompin.

In Johor, 63 victims are at two relief centres in Segamat and 15 people are at one centre in Batu Pahat.

Meanwhile, observations at the Irrigation and Drainage Department Telemetry Station show that several rivers in Johor, Pahang, Perlis and Terengganu were at danger levels this afternoon.

The rivers are Sungai Endau in Kluang, Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi and Sungai Muar in Segamat, all in Johor; Sungai Pahang in Pekan, Bera and Maran and Sungai Rompin in Pahang; Sungai Arau in Perlis and Sungai Terengganu in Hulu Terengganu in Terengganu.

Nadma also said that 43 roads were closed due to floods, damaged bridges and landslides, including Jalan Bukit Besi-Dungun, Terengganu; Jalan Johor Baru-Endau in Kota Tinggi, Johor and Kuantan-Segamat Highway (Tun Razak Highway) in Pahang.

On the fire incident in Sarawak, the report said the number of evacuees at one relief centre in Kuching remains at 38 people from 12 families. ― Bernama