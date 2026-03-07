SHAH ALAM, March 7 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar has denied claims that he was involved in a meeting in Bangkok that some parties have dubbed the “Bangkok Move”.

In a statement posted on Facebook last night, the Terengganu menteri besar said he had no involvement in any meeting linked to the alleged move.

“Referring to statements made by certain parties, I wish to clarify that I was not involved in any meeting in Bangkok referred to by some as the ‘Bangkok Move’, as reported.

“Any meeting or discussion associated with the matter did not involve me and has nothing to do with me,” he said.

Ahmad Samsuri also urged the public not to speculate or link his name to matters that did not occur.

“I hope all parties will not speculate or associate my name with matters that did not happen,” he said.

His denial comes after reports that Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had met Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin last year to discuss the possible unification of Malay and Islamic political parties.

Media reports citing political sources said Ahmad Zahid was also believed to have met Ahmad Samsuri and Perikatan Nasional deputy secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, who is also PAS secretary-general.

The meeting was said to have taken place in early December during Ahmad Zahid’s working visit to Bangkok, Thailand.