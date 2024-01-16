KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — There are fewer flood evacuees in Sabah and Pahang while there is no change in Johor, with an overall total of 278 victims still sheltering in six temporary relief centres in the three states this evening.

According to the latest report from the National Disaster Control Centre, National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), this included 99 people from 42 families still housed at two centres in the Beluran district in Sabah.

In Pahang, a total of 101 victims from 34 families are still placed at one centre in Rompin while in Johor, 78 evacuees from 20 families are at three centres, namely Segamat (63 people) and Batu Pahat (15 people).

Meanwhile, observations at the Irrigation and Drainage Department Telemetry Station show that several rivers in Johor, Pahang and Perlis are at danger levels this evening.

The affected rivers are Sungai Endau in Kluang, Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi and Sungai Muar in Segamat (Johor); Sungai Pahang in Pekan, Bera and Maran and Sungai Rompin (Pahang); and Sungai Arau (Perlis).

In addition, 43 roads were closed due to floods, damaged bridges and landslides, including Jalan Durian Mentangau in Dungun, Terengganu; Jalan Johor Baru-Endau in Kota Tinggi, Johor; and the Kuantan-Segamat Highway (Tun Razak Highway) in Pahang.

On the fire incident in Sarawak, Nadma reported that 38 victims from 12 families are still sheltering at a centre in Kuching. — Bernama

