LABUAN, March 6 — Seven of the 13 Chinese nationals arrested for allegedly being involved in online scam activities were charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today for immigration-related offences.

Four of them were charged with not possessing valid travel documents under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, while the remaining three were charged with overstaying under Section 15(1)(c) of the same Act.

All seven accused, who were represented by counsel, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Dr Melissa Chia.

The court did not allow bail for the four accused charged with not having valid travel documents and ordered them to remain in custody pending the submission of further evidence regarding their travel documents.

Meanwhile, the three accused charged with overstaying were each granted bail of RM4,500 with two local sureties.

The 13 Chinese nationals were arrested during a police raid at a double-storey house near Pulau Buah here on February 28 for allegedly operating an online scam syndicate. — Bernama