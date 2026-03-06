KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for continued commitment from all civil servants in realising the aspirations of Malaysia Madani to bring the country to a more advanced and competitive level.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar said the effort requires the adoption of values such as trustworthiness, integrity and high professionalism, particularly in facing an increasingly uncertain and challenging global environment.

He made the call while chairing a management meeting with staff of the Public Service Department.

“The meeting discussed steps to reform the civil service to strengthen governance efficiency and improve the quality of service delivery to the people,” he said in the post.

Anwar also stressed that the reform agenda is closely linked to the adoption of new technologies, including the use of Artificial Intelligence, which has the potential to boost productivity.

It is also aimed at accelerating work processes and strengthening the capability of the civil service so that it becomes more responsive, efficient and effective in meeting the needs of the people. — Bernama