KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has filed lawsuits against former MPs and state asemblymen for allegedly breaching the conditions of a RM10 million bond after leaving the party six years ago.

PKR, as the plaintiff through its secretary-general, Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh, filed two lawsuits through the law firm Nav & Co at the High Court here on Feb 19 and Feb 27.

The party named Baru Bian, Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar, Datuk Mansor Othman, Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Datuk R Santhara KumarAbdul Yunus Jamhari, Datuk Azman Nasrudin, Dr Afif Bahardin, Chong Fat Full, Daroyah Alwi, Haniza Mohamed Talha, Muhammad Hilman Idham, Muhammad Jailani Khamis, Robert Ling Kui Ee, and Zulkifli Ibrahim as defendants.

In the lawsuit, PKR claimed that under the operative clause of the bond, each defendant agreed to pay the party RM10 million within seven days after the occurrence of certain events, including resigning from the party, joining another political party, or becoming an independent representative.

The plaintiff stated that it had appointed each defendant as its candidate to contest in the 14th general election (GE14), where they successfully won several parliamentary and state assembly seats, leading to the formation of the Federal Government and several state governments.

“However, on Feb 24, 2020, each defendant ceased to remain a member of the party after being elected under the party’s banner. They also expressed support for a political coalition other than PKR,” the party said in its statement of claim.

PKR stated that on March 11, 2020, the party decided to terminate the membership of each defendant with immediate effect, and a certificate dated March 16, 2020, was issued to confirm that their memberships had been terminated.

“Due to the matters pleaded above, each defendant has breached the bond, thereby triggering the obligation to pay RM10 million, which must be paid within seven days.

“Through a letter dated July 28, 2020, PKR issued a formal demand to each defendant for payment of the amount, but the defendants failed to pay the bond amount,” it claimed, adding that the bond was a mechanism to protect the party and avoid risks.

Therefore, PKR is seeking a court order for each defendant to pay the RM10 million bond, as well as costs, interest, and any other relief deemed appropriate by the court.

Case management for the two lawsuits has been set for March 17 and 27. — Bernama