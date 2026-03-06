KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has directed all state police chiefs and department directors to increase patrols and security at the borders and important targets within the country following the current unrest in the Middle East.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said that the patrols and security assignments include the interests and assets owned by the United States and Europe in the country, as well as places of worship that are feared to be potential targets by certain parties.

“We always hold meetings from time to time through the National Security Council (MKN) to review this development,” he said at a press conference in Bukit Aman here today.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated when the United States and Israel launched an attack on Iran, prompting Iran to retaliate against US interests in the region. — Bernama