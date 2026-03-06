KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) considers the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision involving seven national players as disproportionate, although it respects the jurisdiction of the world’s highest sports tribunal.

The national governing body confirmed it has received the operative part of the CAS decision regarding appeals filed by both the association and the seven players.

“FAM respects the jurisdiction of the CAS, but is of the view that the sanctions imposed appear disproportionate, especially when compared to penalties in similar cases previously decided by the tribunal.

“FAM will evaluate this matter further once the full grounds of the decision are obtained,” the association said in a statement today.

FAM added that further comments on the merits of the ruling will only be made after the complete details have been thoroughly scrutinised.

According to the association, throughout the proceedings, FAM had accepted responsibility for supervisory failures that occurred during the administrative processes related to the case.

At the same time, FAM said that investigations by government agencies and the International Federation of Association Football (Fifa) are ongoing, and the association will continue to provide full cooperation to all relevant authorities.

FAM also described the decision as disappointing, particularly for the players involved.

“The players were not involved in the administrative process and had no knowledge of matters related to it. They are Malaysian citizens who were granted citizenship in accordance with the legal provisions of the country,” the statement read.

Yesterday, the CAS partially upheld the appeals of the seven Harimau Malaya heritage players against Fifa sanctions for the falsification of naturalisation and eligibility documents.

In the operative decision issued without detailed grounds, the CAS Panel ruled that the seven players remain subject to a 12-month suspension. However, the ban now applies only to official matches and not all football-related activities.

The CAS Panel maintained that the fine of CHF 350,000 (approximately RM1.8 million) imposed on FAM is justified, proportionate, and remains in force.

The seven players involved are Gabriel Felipe Arrocha, Facundo Garces, Rodrigo Holgado, Imanol Manchuca, Joao Figueiredo, Jon Irazabal and Hector Hevel.

The issue came to light in September 2025, when Fifa found that falsified documents had been used to support the eligibility of seven foreign-born players who represented Malaysia in international matches.

The world governing body imposed a 12-month suspension on the players, fined FAM 350,000 Swiss francs (RM1.8 million) and launched further investigations into the matter.

FAM and the seven players subsequently appealed to the CAS, which issued its decision yesterday. — Bernama