PUTRAJAYA, March 6 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today called on Chai Jin Shern, also known as James Chai, to immediately contact investigating officers and return to Malaysia to assist in an ongoing investigation.

In a statement today, the MACC informed that James Chai, who is a former aide to Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, has yet to provide any response or make arrangements to come forward, despite several attempts by MACC investigating officers to contact him.

“If James Chai maintains the position that he has not committed any wrongdoing, the appropriate action is to come forward and cooperate with MACC investigating officers, rather than issuing various excuses in the mass media while avoiding direct engagement with the investigation process,” the statement said.

The MACC clarified that explanations through public narratives and media statements cannot replace the legal process of a case investigation.

“Therefore, the MACC urges James Chai to immediately contact investigating officers and inform them of his plans to return to Malaysia to assist in the ongoing investigation,” the statement added.

The MACC also emphasised that providing cooperation to enforcement authorities is a fundamental responsibility of every citizen when required to assist in an investigation.

In relation to this, the MACC requests James Chai to immediately contact any of the following investigating officers to discuss arrangements for his return to Malaysia for his statement to be recorded: namely Abdullah Sani A. Latib at +6018-286 8684; Mohd Hafidz Halim (+6017-504 6503); Ahmad Rizal Samat (+6013-433 4500); Farahani Fauzi (+6011-3343 5523); Mohamed Ali M. Ahamed Ali (+6017-300 3699). — Bernama