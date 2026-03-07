KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Four years after being sacked, former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin has openly expressed his intention to return to the party through the ‘Rumah Bangsa’ initiative.

Khairy, who also served as health minister, said in an excerpt from the Keluar Sekejap podcast that he had asked his press secretary, Raja Syahrir Raja Abu Bakar, to begin drafting a letter for the application.

“I see this as a positive development and a good opportunity for me personally.

“Bobby (Raja Syahrir) can start drafting the letter. I want to review the draft,” he said.

Khairy was responding to remarks by Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who recently said the ‘Rumah Bangsa’ initiative would open the door for former members who had been expelled or suspended to return, as well as for individuals who wish to support the party’s cause to join Umno.

The full recording of Keluar Sekejap podcast episode 191, in which Khairy discusses his intention to rejoin the party, is expected to be released on his social media platforms tomorrow.

Earlier, Zahid said the ‘Rumah Bangsa’ committee, chaired by Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, would coordinate the process according to procedures set out in the party’s constitution.

He also expressed hope that the effort would help foster unity and strengthen the party as it continues its political agenda while ensuring a better future for the people and the country.

In January 2023, Umno expelled Khairy and suspended the membership of Sembrong Umno chief Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and Umno Youth vice-chief Shahril Hamdan.

Tebrau Umno division chief Datuk Maulizan Bujang was also suspended for six years.

Additionally, five Umno members from Pasir Gudang, nine from Putrajaya, two from Tanjong Karang and 26 members from Pahang were expelled.

Among the offences cited were contesting the 15th general election as independent candidates or under parties outside the Barisan Nasional coalition, as well as assisting Opposition parties during the polls.