KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — The Madani government has agreed to provide a special Aidilfitri incentive of RM1,000 to 2,196 managers and assistant managers of National Information Dissemination Centres (Nadi) nationwide.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said this one-off contribution, the first of its kind, serves as the government’s token of appreciation for this group.

“They have never received anything for Aidilfitri or any festive occasion. So I felt compelled to ensure that these individuals, who work six days a week, are duly recognised.

“They often act as caretakers for children (in the Nadi community), serve as mentors (providing guidance to entrepreneurs), and carry out various community services,” he said at a press conference after officiating the Raya NADI Bazaar at the Kerinchi People’s Housing Project here today.

Also present was Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din.

Fahmi said all 1,098 Nadi centres nationwide will simultaneously organise Raya Bazaars on March 14 to liven up Aidilfitri celebrations at the community level.

He added that the Raya Bazaars will also feature sales by several government agencies, including the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) and the Farmers’ Organisation Board.

“This initiative also provides local entrepreneurs with opportunities to showcase their products and boost the community’s economy ahead of Aidilfitri,” he said. — Bernama