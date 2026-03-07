KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Bersatu vice-president Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said he has been asked to explain himself by the party’s disciplinary board after receiving a show-cause letter linked to several allegations.

Kiandee said the letter was delivered on February 28, though he did not disclose its contents.

“Today (Friday) may be the last day I speak as vice-president because six days ago I received a show-cause letter from the party’s Disciplinary Board asking me to respond, and the deadline ends tomorrow.

“Whether I respond or not, I am certain action will still be taken and I believe it is aimed at removing us for supporting Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin,” he said, as reported by Sinar Harian, during the Moreh Perdana event and the launch of the Negeri Sembilan Gempur Rasuah programme here.

Kiandee, who also serves as Bersatu’s chief whip, said the disciplinary action was connected to his move to inform Perikatan Nasional chief whip Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan that 13 Bersatu MPs supported Hamzah as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament.

Separately, Bersatu Srikandi chief Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said she too had received a show-cause notice from the party’s disciplinary board but does not intend to reply.

“Tomorrow (today) is the deadline for me to reply to the letter. However, for now, I have no intention of answering it. We will see what happens next,” she said, according to the national daily.

The latest development follows the party’s earlier decision to expel Hamzah over actions said to have breached Clause 9.1.4 of Bersatu’s constitution.

A further 16 party leaders were also removed, including Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, Padang Rengas MP Captain Azahari Hasan and Gerik MP Fathul Huzir Ayob.

Among those expelled were two state assemblymen — Sungai Manik assemblyman Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin, who is also a Bersatu Supreme Council member, and Bemban assemblyman Dr Mohd Yadzil Yaakub.

Nine Bersatu division chiefs have also been dismissed: Mohd Hassuandi Hamzah (Larut), Yunus Nurdin (Libaran), Datuk Abdul Aziz Ismail (Dungun), Ahmad Nasir Mid (Selayang), Ahmad Ishak (Gopeng), Kamaruddin Majid (Teluk Intan), Datuk Zulkifli Bujang (Johor Bahru), Ahmad Meon (Tangga Batu) and Mohd Yunus Mohd Yusop (Tapah).

Also expelled were Bersatu Srikandi Muda Sabah chief Nabila Norshahar and Bersatu Hulu Langat information chief Mohamad Shafiq Abdul Halim.