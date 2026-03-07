KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — A 13-year-old boy caught behind the wheel of a car in Kulim told enforcement officers he had no choice but to drive because his father was unwell and needed to run an errand.

The teenager was stopped by officers from the Road Transport Department (JPJ) during an enforcement operation in Kedah two days ago.

In a statement, Kedah JPJ director Stien Van Lutam said the boy was driving a Perodua Kancil when he was pulled over at about 12.45pm along Jalan Sungai Seluang during an operation conducted by the Sungai Petani JPJ branch.

Checks found the boy did not possess a valid driving licence as he had yet to reach the legal age to obtain one — an offence under Section 39(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“Legal action can be taken not only against the driver but also against those who allow a vehicle to be used by an underage individual.

“As such, the public is reminded to always comply with road laws and not allow individuals who are not eligible to hold a driving licence to operate vehicles.

“This is to avoid risks to the safety of other road users,” he said in the statement.

The boy was issued a summons for underage driving, while his father — who was also in the car — was likewise fined by JPJ.

The Perodua Kancil was not seized, and checks later found that the car’s road tax was still valid.