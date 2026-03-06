SINGAPORE, March 6 — Singapore is offering assistance to foreign visitors stranded in the republic due to the Middle East airspace closure to travel to Oman on a special flight on March 8.

In a statement, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said the special flight is scheduled to depart Singapore Changi Airport for Muscat International Airport at 5.30am on Sunday.

“STB will be assisting foreign visitors affected by the Middle East airspace closure who wish to travel to Muscat International Airport, Oman, on a special flight.

“Affected passengers should express their interest for this flight by 9am on Saturday, March 7, 2026 at www.stb.gov.sg,” it said on Friday.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Singapore-based air cargo handlers, SATS, affirmed that it has not experienced any material interruption to its Middle East operations.

SATS operates facilities in Saudi Arabia and Oman and is closely monitoring the war in the Middle East, ready to adjust operations in line with the current developments.

“While flight disruptions may temporarily delay some shipments, air cargo typically moves through alternative routes as supply chains adjust.

“SATS’ global presence positions our network to mitigate or manage supply chain disruptions, and to serve changing trade flows,” it said. — Bernama