KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — An ex-aide to former economy minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli has appointed two lawyers to assist him in relation to an investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

James Chai, who is currently working in the United Kingdom, said his lawyers would contact MACC to arrange a session for him to give a statement to ensure the investigation is conducted professionally and fairly.

“I am ready to provide full cooperation to the MACC in accordance with the laws and procedures in place,” he said in a statement last night.

Earlier, MACC had asked Chai to immediately contact the investigating officer and return to Malaysia to assist in the investigation.

On March 4, the commission said it was trying to locate Chai to assist in its investigation.

MACC said investigating officers had made several attempts to contact him before issuing the notice, and that the phone number of one officer was blocked by Chai on WhatsApp on February 26.

Chai said the notice was the first time he became aware that the MACC intended to record his statement, adding that he had been waiting for an official notice since the agency published a notice seeking to locate him on March 4.

Regarding WhatsApp, Chai said the first message he received from any channel representing MACC came on the night of March 5, from users named “~Radio” and “~علي محمد”, requesting that he give a statement.

On the allegation that he blocked a number, Chai said he usually blocks suspicious or unknown numbers due to the prevalence of cyber scams, particularly scams involving individuals impersonating authorities.