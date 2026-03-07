KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — A 29-year-old driver has been arrested after a video showing him performing a dangerous drift in a luxury car on the road to Genting Highlands went viral on TikTok.

According to Sinar Harian, Bentong district police chief Superintendent Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the suspect was detained yesterday when he turned up at the Traffic Office of the Bentong District Police Headquarters (IPD) at about 11am.

Police also seized the BMW 325i believed to have been used in the stunt.

“Police have also seized the BMW 325i used in the incident for further investigation.

“An initial urine screening test conducted on the suspect found that he was negative for drugs,” he said, as reported by the national daily.

Zaiham said police have opened an investigation under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

The investigation was launched after a 14-second video showing the car performing a drift along the winding road to Genting Highlands began circulating online on Monday.

“Preliminary investigations found that a luxury BMW 325i was driven dangerously while performing a ‘drift’ manoeuvre along a winding road leading to the resort,” he said.

Zaiham also reminded motorists to obey traffic rules and avoid dangerous stunts on public roads.

“Do not carry out any dangerous driving stunts that could endanger your own safety and that of other road users,” he said.