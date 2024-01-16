KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — A total of 455 evacuees are still sheltering at eight relief centres in three flood-affected states as of 6am today.

According to the latest report by the National Disaster Command Centre, National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), in Sabah, 161 people are housed at one relief centre in Sandakan and 113 victims at three centres in Beluran district.

The number of evacuees in Pahang remained unchanged, with 103 victims from 34 families being housed at a relief centre in Rompin, while in Johor, 63 evacuees are still sheltering at two centres in Segamat and 15 people at a centre in Batu Pahat.

On the fire incident in Sarawak, the number of evacuees housed at one relief centre in Kuching remains at 38 people from 12 families.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, observations at the Irrigation and Drainage Department Telemetry Station found that several rivers in Johor and Pahang are at danger levels this morning.

The rivers are Sungai Endau in Kluang, Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi and Sungai Muar in Segamat (all in Johor), while in Pahang it involves Sungai Pahang in Pekan, Bera and Maran and Sungai Rompin.

Nadma also said 43 roads were closed due to floods, damaged bridges and landslides, including Jalan Bukit Besi-Dungun, Terengganu; Jalan Kota Tinggi-Kluang in Kota Tinggi, Johor and Kuantan-Segamat Highway (Tun Razak Highway) in Pahang. — Bernama

Advertisement