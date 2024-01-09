JOHOR BARU, Jan 9 — The Immigration Department detained 69 individuals in a series of raids against seven massage parlours and hair salons around the city on Sunday.

Its director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said that 67 foreigners — 34 Myanmar nationals, 17 Vietnamese, 14 Indonesians, one Filipino and one Pakistani — as well as a local man, 51, were detained under Op Gegar and Op Dandan for working in premises that were said to be raking in daily revenue of around RM140,000, or RM4.2 million monthly.

“The foreigners working there meanwhile are paid between RM1,500 and RM2,000 a month by their employers,” he said in a statement today, adding that the department also seized keys to the premises, six Vietnamese passports, 19 towels, seven sets of massage equipment, two manicure sets, a Samsung mobile phone, several books containing customer records and RM844 in cash.

All the foreign workers, who are now being held at the Setia Tropika Immigration Depot here, were found to have been misusing their social visit passes and temporary work permits and did not possess any valid travel documents and are being investigated for offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63, the Passport Act 1966 and the Immigration Regulations 1963.

“The local man working as the caretaker was arrested for offences under Section 56(1) of the Immigration Act 1959/63,” he said, adding that 13 notices were sent by the department to various parties, including the patrons of the raided outlets, summoning them to assist in investigations. — Bernama

