KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The Immigration Department busted an ‘outcall girl’ prostitution syndicate with the arrest of 49 foreigners and three local men believed working as transporters of call girls and premises caretakers in three raids here on Friday.

Immigration deputy director-general (operations) Jafri Embok Taha said the foreigners, aged 18 to 36, comprised 32 Indonesian women, 13 Thai women, three Vietnamese women and an Afghan man.

“The syndicate is believed to have been operating for a year, promoting foreign call girls by sending their photographs through Telegram and WhatsApp.

“On appointment, the call girls would be sent by a ‘transporter’ to a hotel or another place picked by customers,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, customers were charged between RM400 and RM1,200 each based on the package provided by the syndicate and payments were made by cash or online before the ‘outcall girls’ were delivered to customers.

Jafri said eight of the Thai women possessed valid social visit passes while the other foreigners did not have any valid travel documents to be in the country.

He said condoms, sex gadgets, eight Thai passports, RM300 in cash, towels, closed-circuit camera equipment and a Perodua Axia were seized during the raids.

Jafri said the foreigners, arrested under the Immigration Act 1959/63, Passport Act 1966 and Immigration Regulations 1963, had been sent to the Semenyih Immigration Depot in Selangor.

“One of the local men arrested is being investigated under Section 55E of the Immigration Act 1959/63 while the other two, under Section 56(1)(d) of the same Act. — Bernama