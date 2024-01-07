IPOH, Jan 7 — The Perak Immigration Department arrested 95 illegal immigrants, in raids conducted at 25 premises around Ipoh and Gopeng, near here, yesterday.

Its deputy director Sharmanrizal Rustam said that those detained were from Indonesia (five men); Bangladesh (18 men); and Myanmar (nine men, seven women, a boy and a girl).

Also arrested were from Cambodia (one man and 10 women); Thailand (16 men and 23 women); a Pakistani man; a Lao woman; a Filipino woman and an Egyptian man.

He said that the operations, involving 20 officers, from 11am until midnight, involved the inspection of 119 individuals at 25 premises, including clothing stores, eateries, a car wash centre, an entertainment centre and a recreation centre.

Sharmanrizal said that they were detained as they were believed to have committed various immigration offences, including not having any valid passport, overstaying and misusing visit passes.

He added that the department will take stern action against employers or individuals who employ or protect illegal immigrants, including prosecution in court. — Bernama

