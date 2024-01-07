SEREMBAN, Jan 7 — Police crippled a syndicate providing illegal registration for handphone prepaid cards in this district with the arrest of two foreign men on Wednesday.

Seremban district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said a team from the Seremban Commercial Crime Investigation Division raided two locations and arrested the suspects, aged 20 and 40.

They also seized 30 laptops, 17 handphones, 104 SIM boxes (multiplexer/modem pool), 30 dongles, 7,315 telco SIM cards, four internet modem routers and three network switches.

“Investigations show that the syndicate was illegally registering prepaid cards (SIM cards) for customers from other countries.

“This group is also suspected of supplying prepaid cards online to other syndicate members to be used for cheating. The two individuals have been remanded until January 10 for investigation,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code and Section 239 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998. — Bernama

