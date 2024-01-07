GUA MUSANG, Jan 7 — The Works Ministry (KKR) has identified 21 locations across seven states that were affected by natural disasters as of last Friday.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the locations involved eight state roads and 13 federal roads in Johor, Pahang, Kelantan, Perak, Terengganu, Kedah and Selangor.

“Of the 21 locations, four involved floods, collapsed slopes (10 locations), collapsed roads (four), and damaged or collapsed bridges (three).

“Johor was the most affected state with six locations, followed by Pahang (four areas), Kelantan and Perak (three areas each), Kedah and Terengganu (two areas each), and Selangor (one area),” he said.

He said this to reporters after inspecting the construction of Federal Route FT008, Section 258.00 of the Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) Expressway project near Paloh here today.

On the construction of the LTU Expressway, Nanta said the project is on schedule and has reached a progress rate of 58 per cent.

“So far, there have been no major problems, except for some issues related to land acquisition.

“We are committed to resolving these issues promptly, ensuring that the project remains on track for completion by 2027,” he added. — Bernama