KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — Floods are expected to hit the Kulai, Johor Baru and Pontian districts in Johor in stages from 11am to 5pm today.

The National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) under the Irrigation and Drainage Department (DID), in a statement, said that this was following the continuous heavy rain warning issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department earlier today.

According to the advisory, the locations expected to experience flooding in Kulai include around Sungai Siam in Kampung Sungai Siam and Sungai Siku in Kampung Murni Jaya, while in Johor Baru, it involves areas around Sungai Tiram in Kampung Dagang, Sungai Tiram in Kampung Laut and Kampung Pasir.

Additionally, in Pontian, the affected areas are around Sungai Ayer Hitam in Kampung Paya Embun.

“The floods may occur earlier or later than the expected time. Other areas not mentioned in this monsoon flood warning are advised to take precautionary measures.

“This alert is issued to enable all residents, especially those in the expected flood areas, to remain vigilant and adhere to the directives of authorities,” it said.

The public can visit the PublicInfoBanjir portal at https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my and Facebook page @PublicInfoBanjir for further information. — Bernama

