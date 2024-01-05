KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — As of 4pm today, the number of flood victims in Johor has slightly dropped to 1,428 individuals in 12 temporary relief centres, down from 1,485 people in 13 relief centres earlier this afternoon.

According to the latest report from National Disaster Control Centre, National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) 12 relief centres are still operating, of which six are in Kota Tinggi housing 727 victims, three in Johor Bahru (359 victims), two in Mersing (265 victims) and one in Kluang (77 victims).

On the fire incident in Sarawak, Nadma reported that 38 victims are taking shelter at a relief centre that was opened in Kuching, this evening.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, three rivers are recorded to be at the danger level, namely Sungai Endau Kluang, at a level of 14.85 metres (m), Sungai Kedah Kota Setar, Kedah (1.71m) and Sungai Arau, Perlis (23.73m).

A total of 20 roads were closed due to floods and the affected roads include Jalan Durian Mentangau in Dungun, Terengganu; Jalan Mersing-Endau in Mersing, Johor; Jalan Mawai Lama in Kota Tinggi, Johor and Jalan Sungai Sam Ke Dabong in Jeli, Kelantan. — Bernama

Advertisement