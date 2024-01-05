Advertisement

KLUANG, Jan 5 ― The coordination of safety aspects for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2023 candidates in flood-hit areas will be done by district officers in the affected locations, said Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said this is to ensure that flood victims who are required to sit for the SPM soon would not miss out on the examination if the floods drag on for several days.

“This matter of floods affecting examinations is not new. In previous years schools were used as flood relief centres (PPS). However, it is hoped district officers can use their wisdom to properly implement operational work.

“This is to ensure everything will go smoothly. This coordination will be done at the district level,” he told a news conference after a working visit to the project site of Jalan 'Glow In The Dark' on Jalan Simpang Renggam-Jalan Renggam here last night.

The SPM Bahasa Melayu oral test will be held from January 8 to 11, followed by the English Language oral test (January 17-23), Bahasa Melayu and English Language hearing tests (January 29) and the written examination (January 30 to March 7).

As of 8pm last night, the number of flood victims in Johor rose to 1,024 people at 13 PPS compared to 330 people at seven PPS as of 2pm yesterday.

Four districts in Johor are affected by floods, with Johor Baru having 404 evacuees, followed by Kota Tinggi (348), Mersing (212) and Kluang (60).

“We started holding meetings in November last year, so thorough preparations have been made in every district,” Onn Hafiz said.

He advised the people to be prepared for any eventuality and to follow the instructions of authorities for their safety.

“In these challenging times, let's pray that there will be no major floods because I was told there will be no high tide for the next three or four days, and floods will occur if heavy rain is accompanied by high tide,” he said. ― Bernama