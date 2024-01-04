KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Former Bersatu Information Chief Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan criticised DAP’s Beruas MP Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham, saying he is employing outdated strategies after purportedly retracting the suggestion to include non-Muslims in committees associated with Islamic affairs.

In a statement today, Wan Saiful said this is a recurring pattern from DAP to casually retract or offer apologies after stirring controversy.

“Bersatu Bangi rejects the apology from Ngeh Koo Ham, purportedly retracting the proposal to appoint non-Muslims to committees related to Islamic affairs. The party also rejects the reasons provided by DAP regarding this matter.

“We perceive this as an old tactic employed by DAP repeatedly, characterised by making disrespectful remarks and threatening national unity, only to retract or apologise casually afterward,” he said in the statement.

Advertisement

The Bersatu Supreme Council member also said he strongly condemned the nonchalant attitude of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Pakatan Harapan (PH) — Barisan Nasional (BN) government for their failure to take serious action against Ngeh and DAP.

He pointed out the disparity in how quickly Bersatu leaders’ advocacy for the rights of Muslims and Malays is addressed compared to DAP’s perceived disrespect.

“The party criticises the double standard in handling issues; when Bersatu leaders or activists speak about the rights of Muslims and Malays, various agencies swiftly take action.

Advertisement

“However, when DAP is disrespectful, a casual apology on Facebook seems to be enough for Anwar and Umno,” he added.

Wan Saiful said both the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission should conduct investigations and enforce measures against DAP MPs intentionally addressing matters related to race, religion, and royalty (3R).

The Tasek Gelugor MP also urged Umno leaders to take a strong stance and withdraw support from the prime minister if he continues to exhibit leniency towards DAP.

“The party firmly demands an end to Umno leaders acting as apologists and campaigners for DAP within the Malay-Muslim community,” he said.

On December 28, Ngeh was reported proposing for non-Muslim constitutional experts to also be appointed to the special committee to enable non-Muslim views on the Federal Constitution’s provisions to be taken into account before proposals for changes to the country’s law are made.

On December 30, Ngeh issued an apology for his proposal, clarifying that he suggested it merely to ensure a comprehensive consideration of all perspectives before any constitutional amendments were undertaken.

The Beruas MP expressed unawareness that the special committee had already been formed by the National Council for Islamic Affairs (MKI), chaired by the Sultan of Selangor.

Following Ngeh’s proposal, the Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah responded with a reminder to non-Muslims, emphasising the importance of respecting and refraining from interfering in matters pertaining to Islamic affairs.