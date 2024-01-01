Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has reportedly refuted any knowledge or participation in an alleged plot to overthrow Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s government, which is said to have plotted in Dubai.

The former Umno vice-president further described the speculation of him being involved in the movement as slander, according to Malaysiakini.

“I don’t know whether or not there is such a move. I am not involved and I did not go to Dubai.

Advertisement

“I was in Mecca and Medina with my family performing umrah,” he reportedly said, referring to the minor Muslim pilgrimage.

Ismail, who is the Bera MP, said he returned to Kuala Lumpur from Mecca right after he performed umrah on December 31 and further questioned the allegations.

“From Mecca, I went straight back to Kuala Lumpur on December 31 at around 1am. So, how am I involved with the meeting in Dubai if I am not in Dubai? It is completely defamatory,” he said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri’s special officer, Affifi Aris also refuted the claim of Ismail’s involvement to change the government as claimed by certain parties.

He shared that Ismail had a direct flight to Kuala Lumpur without stopping in Dubai after performing umrah.

The speculation surrounding the “Dubai Move” emerged from talks between Opposition leaders and specific government representatives during their recent visit to the United Arab Emirates.

The alleged purpose of the meeting was to assign roles to “agents” tasked with identifying MPs who might switch support to the opposition, aiming to establish a new government.