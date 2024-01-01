KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 1 — Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad has reportedly lodged a police report today refuting accusations of his collaboration with the Opposition to overthrow the government, specifically denying involvement in the alleged “Dubai Move” plot.

The Lipis MP from Umno reportedly labelled the accusation of his involvement, circulated through a viral YouTube video by a content creator, as a “malicious allegation” crafted to generate controversy and instigate “anxiety.”

“I was in the country, specifically in the Lipis constituency, attending programmes,” he was quoted saying by Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

Advertisement

“These accusations are dangerous as they can threaten the country’s political stability and consequently drive away foreign investors as well as affect the economy.”

The Lipis Umno chief also emphasised that making “slanderous and defamatory claims” was inappropriate, especially when the unity government, backed by two-thirds of MPs, was stable.

Due to this, Rahman said he would pursue legal action against the owner of the YouTube account to vindicate his reputation.

Advertisement

“Legal action is necessary to ensure that this incident does not recur and to set an example so that certain parties do not write untruths or make defamatory statements on social media,” he told FMT.

The speculation surrounding the “Dubai Move” emerged from talks between opposition leaders and specific government representatives during their recent visit to the United Arab Emirates

The alleged purpose of the meeting was to assign roles to “agents” tasked with identifying MPs who might switch support to the opposition, aiming to establish a new government.