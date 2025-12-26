KUALA KRAI, Dec 26 — A 10-year-old boy was killed after the motorcycle he was riding with his uncle collided with a lorry at Jalan Kampung Chenis, Pahi, here yesterday.

Kuala Krai district deputy police chief DSP Mohd Maizan Mustaffa said in the 10.55 am incident, the lorry involved was heading towards Kampung Chenis from the Kota Bharu-Gua Musang main road to deliver soil, while the motorcycle ridden by the victim’s 35-year-old uncle was heading to his grandfather’s house at Bukit Pelampong.

“At the accident site, the motorcycle collided with the right side of the lorry coming from the opposite direction. The victim, who was the pillion rider, sustained head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, while his uncle suffered minor injuries,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

The victim’s body was taken to the Forensic Unit of Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital here for a post-mortem, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“Members of the public with information regarding the accident may contact the Kuala Krai district police headquarters traffic police station or investigating officer Insp Nurhasmira Tajol at 09-9666222,” he added. — Bernama