KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — A popular eatery site along Jalan Simpang Pulai–Cameron Highlands, where a landslide was detected, will be closed for a month until a full investigation is completed.

Perak Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Exco, Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin, said the Perak Forestry Department will issue a closure notice to the permit holder starting tomorrow, Astro Awani reported.

He explained that the eatery site at Section 45.9, Federal Route 185 (FT 185: Jalan Simpang Pulai–Cameron Highlands), had been granted a permit by the Forestry Department for leasing the 0.4-hectare site for food and beverage operations from May 16 until December 31, 2025.

“The slope area is outside the supervision or reserve of the Public Works Department (JKR). However, preliminary checks indicate that the site is a reclaimed land area and the risk of landslides is high,” he said in a statement.

In this regard, referring to the current conditions, JKR has advised that the site be closed to any activities to prevent untoward incidents.

He clarified that the closure falls under the jurisdiction of the Forestry Department as well as the relevant Local Authorities (PBT).

Earlier, a drone video uploaded on TikTok by “Mummy Naura” went viral, showing what appeared to be soil erosion beside the dining area at the popular eatery on Jalan Simpang Pulai–Cameron Highlands.

Mohammad Nizar added that the landslide area is located in Compartment 31 of the Bukit Kinta Forest Reserve and is near the eatery site.