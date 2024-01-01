KUCHING, Jan 1 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today dismissed attempts to get Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) involved in the “Dubai Move”, saying it is a waste of time and does not benefit the country.

He said he was perplexed as to why the Opposition wanted to change the government, warning that another political crisis would scare foreign investors away.

“It is a waste of time... a waste of time,” the GPS chairman said when reporters asked to respond to the rumour that Opposition MPs were attempting to get GPS involved in the move to topple Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister and had Abang Johari appointed as a replacement.

A secret meeting among Perikatan Nasional (PN) MPs was said to have been held in Dubai last month.

Advertisement

Abang Johari’s response drew laughter from other state ministers, including Deputy Premier Datuk Douglas Uggah, at a press conference held after a visit to Dataran Ibu Pertiwi here.

“What is important is the political stability of the federal government. We compete with our neighbours to attract foreign investment. But if Malaysia is in a political crisis, who wants to invest in the country?” he asked.

He said if there is no investment there would be a lack of employment opportunities, and that the common citizens would be the victims.

Advertisement

“What is the purpose of the leaders fighting for political power? I was shocked why my name was being dragged into the Dubai Move,” he said.

“For what? Want to become prime minister?” he asked.

Abang Johari said he was shocked by the news that the Opposition wanted to offer him the post of prime minister.

“I know what we can do. We look at the size and measurement of our shirt. If we use this size of shirt, so be it,” he said, adding that GPS is not stupid.

Abang Johari asked what else the Opposition would want to do to topple the unity government or whether they would hold another secret meeting in Monaco or London.

The speculation surrounding the “Dubai Move” emerged from talks between Opposition leaders and specific government representatives during their recent visit to the United Arab Emirates.

The alleged purpose of the meeting was to assign roles to “agents” tasked with identifying MPs who might switch support to the opposition, aiming to establish a new government.

“But we in Sarawak will focus and concentrate on strengthening our economy and improving our income,” he said in response.

“This one I can give you a hint. The year 2024 will be a good year for Sarawak,” he said, adding he will make a major announcement either later this month or in February.

“I don’t want to announce now, but Douglas knows,” he said, looking at his deputy who was smiling.