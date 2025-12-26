SEPANG, Dec 26 — Thirteen police officers returned home last night after completing an 18-month deployment with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), which began on June 24, 2024.

The G13 UNMISS officers arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 at 6 pm on a commercial flight and were welcomed by Bukit Aman Assistant Director of Management (Security, Sports and Recreation) ACP Ahmad Rahim Dollah.

The team, led by ASP Fairus Md Dawe, comprised Insp Liza George Mokunjil, Insp Nor Azlina Shahrul Zaman, Insp Tay Swee Boon, Sub Insp (SI) Gan Lai Ling, SI Jimmy Jaih, SI Emmanuel Stephens, SI Shawal Shariff, Sergeant Major (SM) Mohd Hafizzuddin Augustin Abdullah, SM Muhammad Ibrahim Salimy Shohimi, Sergeant Sarihati Awang Akhbar, Sergeant Albert Legan, and Sergeant Mohamad Marjida Mahari.

In his speech, Ahmad Rahim commended the officers for their dedication, discipline, and professionalism.

“Your involvement and sacrifices have brought honour to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and enhanced the country’s reputation internationally as a credible and respected security force,” he said.

He said the officers’ exemplary performance demonstrated to the international community that Malaysia is capable and competent in fulfilling security duties in high-risk environments, in accordance with the UN mandate.

Ahmad Rahim encouraged PDRM personnel interested in future UN Peacekeeping Missions to strengthen their English proficiency and computer skills, as these are essential for meeting the operational and administrative requirements of international assignments.

Nor Azlina, 42, said her 18-month assignment in the conflict-affected country was her first such mission in 21 years of service with the PDRM, and had a profound impact on her.

“For me, this mission was mentally, physically, and emotionally challenging due to the change in climate. We had to adapt to local conditions and food, which differed from Malaysia, as their daily diet consisted mainly of goat meat,” said the Selayang-born officer.

Reflecting on her experiences, Nor Azlina said the mission team made careful decisions and consulted with authorities whenever incidents occurred.

“Over there, we needed to discuss matters to prevent incidents from escalating, as we were serving in another country where the situation remained unstable. We could not act rashly,” she said.

Albert, 49, from Kuching, recounted a tense moment when he faced an attempted abduction while on duty just days after arriving in the country.

“I remembered my superior’s advice to comply in such situations. I am grateful I was released in less than an hour,” said the 28-year police veteran.

Liza, from Penampang, said the mission boosted her confidence and strengthened her resolve to serve in future deployments.

“There were tense experiences, but in hindsight, some were amusing. I was once detained after being accused of hitting a goat and a cow, threatened with death, and nearly abducted for refusing to admit to the accusations,” she said.

During their deployment, PDRM officers served as Individual Police Officers (IPOs), focusing on reform, rebuilding, and restructuring to maintain public safety and order through traditional policing methods.

IPOs also addressed human rights, international monitoring, community policing, cultural and social awareness, and provided guidance and mentoring. — Bernama