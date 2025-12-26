KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi congratulated three Orang Asli pupils from Sekolah Kebangsaan Pengkalan Tereh, Kluang, Johor for winning a gold medal at the 27th International Robot Olympiad (IRO 2025) in Gold Coast, Australia recently.

He said their win in the Creative Idea (Primary School) Category with their robot rover proved that Malaysian children, including those in rural areas, possess the talent and huge potential to compete at the global level.

“It is a great achievement that we all should be proud of and will inspire the young generation to continue to excel in the future,” he posted on X today.

Malaysia sent 15 Orang Asli pupils from five primary schools to represent the country in the IRO2025, where the robot rover designed to explore the surface of Mars took the gold medal, beating participants from 15 other countries.

Malaysia also won a bronze medal in the Junior Technical Creative Category. — Bernama