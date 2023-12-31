KUCHING, Dec 31 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) remains committed to supporting Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister, Tupong state assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman said today.

He said the ruling coalition is not interested in participating in any political coup such as the purported “Dubai Move”.

“As has been said by Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, the GPS will continue to support the government led by Anwar until the next general election,” Fazzrudin, who is also the chief political secretary to the Sarawak premier, said in a statement.

He was responding to a call by Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan earlier today for GPS to seize the opportunity to take the prime minister’s post as a reward in toppling the unity government.

Dismissing Voon’s call, Fazzrudin said Malaysia needs a stable federal government that will steer the nation’s economic recovery for the sake of the people.

He said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has also reiterated that GPS’ priority is to have a stable administration.

“We simply do not have the time to entertain political dramas that will affect the stability of the administration and undo our efforts to get the economy back on track.

“Under this federal government, Sarawak has seen many successes in returning state’s rights as enshrined under Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), Inter-Government Report (IGC) 1962 and the Federal Constitution,” he said.

He said the prime minister has expressed his willingness to address some of the agreements in the MA63 and the unity government has managed to address several issues pertaining to this.

Fazzrudin slammed Voon and PBK for trying to drive a wedge among Sarawakians and have never been sincere in fighting for Sarawak.

In a statement this morning, Voon said it was claimed that the parties behind the Dubai Move had allegedly offered a proposal to GPS to take over as the prime minister from Anwar.

“If there was such a move or an offer, the GPS government should seize the opportunity to take the prime minister’s post, with either Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof or Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta for the job,” he said.

“If the prime minister comes from Sarawak, this would help to put many things that had been short-changed or not done right by the federal government for the past sixty years,” he said.

Voon was referring to news of a secret meeting involving several members of the Perikatan National (PN) Parliament including two from Barisan Nasional (BN) in Dubai that had gone viral on social media platforms.

The movement was allegedly organised by some PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia leaders to get the support of some BN MPs and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

It was claimed that the position of prime minister would be offered to PBB and greater autonomy in addition to 20 per cent oil revenue royalties to Sarawak.