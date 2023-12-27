PUTRAJAYA, Dec 27 — A total of 647 policemen and 154 volunteers from the Malaysia Volunteers Corps Department (Rela) have been deployed to flood-hit areas in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, and Sabah.

Home Ministry (KDN) in a statement today, announced that assets including 35 boats, 29 lorries, and 56 four-wheel-drive vehicles, have also been mobilised to the flood-affected areas.

“The strength of personnel and assets will be increased based on the disaster situation,” it said.

The statement also said that police operations are supported by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

The ministry also advised the public to comply with the authorities’ instructions to facilitate relief operations and rescue flood victims.

For the latest information on the flood situation, the public can contact the Malaysian Control Centre at Bukit Aman at 03-2266 3333/03-2266 3444/03-2266 3451 or call the emergency hotline MERS 999 for assistance. — Bernama

