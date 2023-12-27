KUALA BERANG, Dec 27 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) of Terengganu have given an assurance that the state’s food supply is not affected due to the floods.

Its director, Saharuddin Mohd Kia said KPDN had earlier appointed selected district wholesalers and retailers, who have been permitted to bolster their supply stocks by over 30 per cent from that stated in their licence.

“This permission was given by the KPDN so that there is sufficient food supply always, especially in flood-hit areas. So far, we have not received any report of food supply being affected in Terengganu due to floods,” he said.

He told reporters this after handing over food packs to flood victims at the temporary relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Menerong here today.

A total of 144 food packs, contributed by the Food Bank Malaysia Secretariat, which is an organisation under the KPDN, were distributed to about 6,000 flood evacuees at several selected relief centres. — Bernama

