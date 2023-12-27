KUALA KRAI, Dec 27 — The flood situation in Kuala Krai is expected to fully recover in two days, according to Kuala Krai Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) chairman Azi Rahimee Mohamed.

The Kuala Krai district officer said this was following the closure of many relief centres, which has allowed flood evacuees to return home.

“Other factors are favourable weather conditions, a noticeable decline in water levels at rivers in the affected areas and and previously inundated roads that are now accessible for traffic.

“Insya-Allah, if the favourable weather continues, we expect that all relief centres in the district will be closed in two days,” he told Bernama after visiting flood evacuees at the Kuala Krai Vocational College today.

Meanwhile, the Kelantan State Disaster Management secretariat said that 19 relief centres are still operating in Kuala Krai as of 4pm today, housing 1,164 victims from 329 families. — Bernama

