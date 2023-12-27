GEORGE TOWN, Dec 27 — A total of 122 cases of dengue fever were reported in Penang during the 51st Epidemiology Week (ME51) for the period from December 17 to 23 with one death reported, according to the State Health Department.

The department, in a statement today, stated that a total of 7,254 dengue fever cases, with 12 deaths, had been reported in the state from January to December 23 this year.

“Seberang Perai Tengah district recorded the highest number of dengue fever cases which was 3,468 cases with five deaths, followed by the Timur Laut district with 1,285 cases and two deaths, while Seberang Perai Selatan recorded 1,282 cases and four deaths.

“This is then followed by the Barat Daya district with 748 cases of dengue fever and one death, while Seberang Perai Utara recorded 471 cases with no death,” read the statement.

It also said that 33 dengue outbreaks in five districts were recorded in the state during ME51 with a cumulative outbreak of 765. — Bernama

