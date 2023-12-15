MELAKA, Dec 15 — During the 49th epidemiological week (ME 49), 9,542 out of 86,911 premises inspected statewide were identified as having aedes mosquito breeding sites, state health director Datuk Dr Rusdi Abdul Rahman said.



These inspections were conducted under the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects (APSPP) Act 1975, he said.





“The state health department is treating this matter with utmost seriousness due to its potential to contribute to the spread of dengue fever.“Therefore, public co-operation especially from health workers tasked with inspections of breeding sites at home or business premises is crucial,” he said in a statement today.Dr Rusdi reminded that obstructing health workers from performing their duties is punishable under Section 186 of the Penal Code.On December 12, the Alor Gajah Magistrate’s Court in Melaka imposed a fine of RM3,000 or three months’ imprisonment in default on an individual for refusing to cooperate with health officers from the District Health Office who were conducting inspections of breeding grounds.He also advised the community to spend at least 10 minutes each week to search for and destroy Aedes mosquito breeding grounds inside and outside their homes, adding that 1,115 dengue cases were recorded in ME49. — Bernama