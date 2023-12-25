KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Traffic flow on major expressways in the country is reported to be smooth as of 10am today, according to a Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesperson.

He said traffic flow at the toll plazas at Jalan Duta (northbound), Sungai Besi (southbound) and Gombak (east coast bound) is under control with no increase in the volume of vehicles.

“The number of vehicles on some expressways is expected to increase at noon,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

According to the official PLUS Trafik account on the X page, the “Smartlane” at t KM 19.0 to KM 27 (northbound) between Senai and Kulai, Johor, was activated as of 9.56am.

“The use of the emergency lane is now allowed from 8am to 6pm to facilitate traffic movement,” according to the post.

PLUS also said that maintenance work on the ELITE Expressway (northbound) is currently underway and a “Smartlane has been activated at KM 259.4 to KM 262.4 (northbound) between Port Dickson to Seremban to ensure smooth traffic. — Bernama

