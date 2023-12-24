KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Traffic flow along several major highways has been smooth tonight and no traffic jams were reported ahead of the Christmas Day celebration tomorrow.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Highways Authority (LLM) said as of 10pm, the traffic flow at Jalan Duta Toll Plaza (northbound), Sungai Besi Toll Plaza (southbound) and Gombak Toll Plaza (towards the East Coast) was under control, with no significant increase in the number of vehicles.

“Traffic flow on the KL-Karak Expressway (KLK) and East Pantai Expressway 1 (LPT1) and LPT2 has been smooth so far. The same goes for the traffic flow at the Bentong Toll,” he told Bernama tonight.

Advertisement

He said, however, the traffic was reported to be slow-moving from the Gombak Rest and Service Area (RSA) heading towards the capital through the Gombak Toll Plaza.

He said there was a crash at KM149.3 (southbound) of the PLUS Highway, but there were no blocked lanes and traffic was smooth.

According to PLUS’ official X handle ‘PLUS Trafik’, traffic flow on the North-South Highway was generally smooth, with some slowdowns in areas in Penang and Perak due to crashes.

Advertisement

“There has been a crash on KM123 (northbound) from Sungai Dua to Bertam. An accident also occurred at KM325.3 (northbound) from Tapah to Gopeng. There are no blocked lanes. Traffic is under control,” it said. — Bernama