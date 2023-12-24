KUALA BERANG, Dec 24 — The mother of three children with disabilities, who was admitted to the hospital due to low blood pressure and kidney infection, wants to be discharged from the hospital as she is concerned about the well-being of her family, especially her three children who are Persons with Disabilities (PwD) while her house has been affected by floods.

Advertisement

Wan Norzaimah Muhammad, 46, residing in Kampung Pengkalan Ajal, said she had no choice but to seek the understanding of the hospital authorities, given the challenging situation her family because three of her six children, including her eldest son Kamaruddin, 22, who has limited mobility and vision impairment, Fitri Nurliyana, 18, with an intellectual disability and Noonan Syndrome, and Muhammad Ariff, 16, with an intellectual disability, require special attention while her youngest daughter, Nor Al-Annur Aisyah, 5, suffers from acute asthma.

Wan Norzaimah, who also has breast cancer and manages a food stall, explained that staying in the Temporary Relief Centre (PPS) would be difficult for her due to her limited mobility, but she is grateful for the special arrangements made for her considering her health factors and for her comfort.

She expressed gratitude for the assistance received from the hospital, PPS management and fellow flood evacuees. Despite her insistence on leaving the hospital to attend to her family, she said that she would return for medical treatment once the flood situation improves.

Advertisement

The Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat (JPBNT) reported that five PPS have been opened in the Hulu Terengganu district, accommodating 277 evacuees from 107 families as of 6pm. The flood has affected various areas, including Dungun, Setiu, and Marang, with a total of 700 flood victims in Terengganu. — Bernama

Advertisement