KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Negeri Sembilan became the latest state to be hit by floods, while more people were evacuated to relief centres in Kelantan and Terengganu.

In Negeri Sembilan, the Seremban District Disaster Management Secretariat said that a relief centre was opened at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Machang, Lenggeng following the flash flood that occurred at 1.30am.

“A total of 68 people from 16 families from Kampung Chelogeh, Kampung Batu 18, and Kampung Sungai Jai are being housed at the relief centre,” it said in a statement today.

In Kelantan, the number of evacuees had risen to 856 from 235 families as at 9am, up from 778 (215 families) overnight.

Advertisement

The Kelantan State Disaster Management Secretariat (JBPN) said Jeli and Tanah Merah districts were the latest to be struck by floods after Pasir Mas.

In Jeli, the evacuees were being housed at SK Jeli 1, SK Legeh and SK Kuala Balah; SK Gual To’Deh and SK Gual Periok in Pasir Masir and SK Legeh in Tanah Merah.

The third wave of floods in Terengganu had forced the evacuation of 340 people from 91 families as at 10am, compared to 102 people from 25 families recorded at 8am.

Advertisement

The Terengganu JPBN Secretariat said they were being housed at six relief centres in three districts, namely Dungun, Setiu and Marang.

In Dungun, 303 evacuees from 84 families were being accommodated at SK Pusat, Kampung Shukor Multipurpose Hall, Bembam Hall and Pasir Raja Community Hall.

In Marang, 12 evacuees from three families were at Wakaf Tapai Civic Hall while, 25 people from four families were at Kampung Seladang Hall in Setiu.

The publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my portal reported that the levels of four rivers in Terengganu had exceeded the danger point. The level of Sungai Nerus at Kampung Langkap was 21.72 metres (m); Sungai Setiu at Kampung Besut (17.69 m), Sungai Telemong in Kuala Ping (20.1 m), and Sungai Tebak at Tebak Bridge (18.71 m). — Bernama