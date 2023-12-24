KUALA KRAI, Dec 24 — Almost 10 villages in Chenulang, here, are flooded again following heavy rain since yesterday.

A villager in the area, Mohd Riduan Jusoh, 39, said water started rising up to thigh level in the compound of his house at about 1am today.

“My family had just returned from the flood relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Chenulang last week. Now I have to be prepared again to evacuate if the water continues to rise. I won’t hesitate to evacuate to the PPS again to ensure the safety of my family,” he said when met by Bernama, here today.

Meanwhile, a resident of Kampung Enggong, Jemellah Mamud, 64, said her house had been flooded four times this year because it is in a low-lying.

“I’m always prepared for the monsoon season, with the furniture and electrical appliances already placed on higher ground.

“As always, when it rains I can’t sleep well, what more with my house already affected by floods four time this year. This morning, at about 2am, the flood water started entering the house,” she said.

A survey by Bernama in the area found some residents have started to move their vehicles to higher ground.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) issued a warning of continuous heavy rain (danger level) throughout Terengganu and Kelantan as well as several locations in Pahang until Monday (Dec 25). — Bernama