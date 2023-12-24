KUALA BERANG, Dec 24 — The Hulu Terengganu Civil Defence Force (APM) caught a 5.4 metre-long python, weighing 120 kilogrammes, at Kampung Pelandan here today.

Hulu Terengganu APM district officer, Mohd Zabri Abd Razak said his team received a call at around 7.45am from a villager who spotted the large snake inside his chicken coop.

He added that the six APM personnel were dispatched to the scene and they took 10 minutes to capture the python using special equipment.

“The villager heard noises in the coop behind his house, and upon inspection, he found a python inside.

“The snake will be kept in the APM Hulu Terengganu district’s cage temporarily before being handed over to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) for further action,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Mohd Zabri also advised residents to remain cautious and vigilant about the presence of venomous and dangerous animals during this flood season. — Bernama