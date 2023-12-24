KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has denied disseminating an advisory on social media regarding the existence of a ‘SIM Swap’ scam.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the police had detected the message being circulated on WhatsApp and Facebook, allegedly coming from ‘PDRM CCID’.

“The message is fake. This department has never disseminated such a message and no police reports have been received concerning this modus operandi,” he said in a statement today.

According to the message, victims would receive a call and be asked to press ‘1’ on their phone, leading to their device being hacked and taken over by the criminal to transfer all the victims’ money to another account.

Therefore, Ramli reminded all phone users not to click on any suspicious links and not to follow any instructions received from unknown individuals.

He also said that all advisories and announcements issued by CCID are made through official print and electronic media as well as online via PDRM and CCID official portals.

Ramli also reminded the public to refrain from spreading such messages to avoid causing distress and to contact the nearest police station or CCID Infoline at 013-2111222 for verification or queries. — Bernama

